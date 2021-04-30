North Korea Activists defy South Korean law by sending propaganda balloons to North Korea

Airborne propaganda has a long tradition on the Korean peninsula.

From North Korea A group of activists who jumped into South Korea have knowingly violated the law by sending balloons containing books and money, among other things, to their former homeland, AFP news agency reports.

The group of jumpers says they sent half a million flyers, 500 books and about $ 5,000 worth of money in balloons to North Korea last week.

Last December, South Korea banned the use of similar propaganda balloons between countries by law. The background was angry protests from North Korea.

Leader of the Free North Korean Fighters Activist Group Park Sang-hak said North Koreans have a right to know the truth about their homeland. Park criticized the law as the worst legislation in South Korea, AFP says.

Park Group leaflets often report on human rights violations and call for democracy in North Korea.

Border area propaganda has a long tradition on the Korean Peninsula. Already during the Korean War (1950–1953), countries tried to persuade the citizens of their opponents to side with propaganda.

One review according to the United States and its allies dropped as much as 2.5 billion flyers to North Korea during the war, while North Koreans tried to respond to the propaganda with about 30 million flyers.

In the past, the South Korean state targeted propaganda against North Koreans, but the country mostly abandoned the practice after the countries tried to improve their relations in the early 2000s. Since then, NGOs and ordinary people have been responsible for balloon broadcasts until they were banned.

North Korea has been supplied in various ways, such as Western films, religious literature, pornography, money, tobacco and food. Efforts have been made to send information, for example, by placing memory sticks and radio receivers in balloons.