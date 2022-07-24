KCNA: North Korea accuses US of biological terrorism and development of biochemical weapons

North Korea has accused the United States of biological terrorism and the development of biochemical weapons. Writes about it RIA News about a reference to an article by the North Korean state Central Telegraph Agency (KCNA).

According to the agency, the United States is experimenting with pathogens in a number of countries, including Ukraine, where infectious diseases are developed and spread.

“The United States is a biological terrorist state, leading mankind to death… They have established many biolaboratories in dozens of countries and regions of the world, including Ukraine, and are actively accelerating the development of biochemical weapons that threaten the life and security of mankind,” the article says.

According to the KCNA, a secret document from the US State Archives states that on September 21, 1951, the US Joint Forces Command of the United Nations ordered a large-scale test of such weapons in combat in Korea to “test the effectiveness of a specific pathogen for conducting bacteriological warfare.”

It is also noted that the map of US biolaboratories of the world around the world supposedly coincides with the map of outbreaks of diseases and viruses that have emerged in the world in recent years.

“Most of these biolabs are concentrated in areas around anti-American independent countries … It is no coincidence that behind the scenes … a health crisis and a major shock from the pandemic [коронавируса] the United States is worth, ”the CTC notes.

Earlier in July, new data on the work of biological laboratories in Ukraine became known. Igor Kirillov, head of the Radiation, Chemical and Biological Defense Forces (RCBZ), said that the country is a “testing ground” for testing biological weapons in Germany and the United States.