The North Korean Foreign Ministry accused the United States of “deliberately” aggravating tensions between the two countries by organizing joint air exercises with South Korea.the official North Korean news agency KCNA reported on Tuesday.

“Despite our repeated warnings, the United States continues to deliberately escalate the situation,” the ministry said in a statement dated Monday.

The joint air exercises “clearly show that the project to use nuclear weapons against the DPRK (Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, ndlr) continues its course at the pace of a real war,” he added.

The United States and South Korea announced on Friday more than 10 days of large-scale defensive military exercises starting on March 13.

The two allied countries also conducted a combined air drill on Friday with a US long-range bomber. and South Korean fighter jets, the latest of several joint training sessions in recent weeks.

North Korea on Saturday blamed Washington for what it sees as the collapse of international arms control systems, saying its own nuclear arsenal was “the surest way” to ensure the balance of power in the region.

A South Korean Air Force F-35A jet dropping a bomb during a joint airborne drill with the US in South Korea.

Pyongyang urges the UN to call for the cessation of the maneuvers by Washington and Seoul

North Korea urged the UN to call for the cessation of the joint exercises between the United States and South Korea, which are “heating up” the tensiona request that, he said, would be “a first step to promote sustainable détente.”

In a statement published today by the state news agency KCNA, North Korean Foreign Ministry Vice Minister for International Organizations Kim Son-gyong accused Seoul and Washington of taking the situation on the Korean peninsula “to an extremely dangerous level through of threatening rhetoric and military demonstrations against the DPRK”.

DPRK stands for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

The US and South Korea conducted their fourth air exercises so far in 2023, deploying an American B-1 strategic bomber and South Korean fighter jets, the latest in a series of deployments and exercises that the allied forces have been developing in 2023.

The allies are also preparing to carry out large-scale maneuvers from the 13th for more than ten daysto which the North Korean regime usually responds with weapons tests, considering them a threat to its sovereignty.

Pyongyang criticized the UN for “always remaining silent” in the face of the military demonstrations in Washington and Seoul, in which “they even speak of the ‘end’ of a sovereign state”, while describing Pyongyang’s responses as “provocations and threats “.

“The frequent joint maneuvers of the US and South Korea, with an unrealistic and extremely dangerous purpose of ‘ending the regime’ of a sovereign state (…) are vivid evidence that helps to clearly understand why the vicious circle of tension has lasted on the Korean peninsula,” added the vice minister.

If the UN is really interested in ensuring peace and security, says the North, “it should no longer tolerate anti-peace actions by the US and South Korea.”which incite reckless confrontation of force and hostile conflict”.

The official pointed out that “the situation on the Korean peninsula and the region is taking a very worrying turn that nobody wants” and urged the international community to request the “immediate” suspension of the maneuvers as “a first step to promote detente sustainable (…) that he craves” in the region.

AFP and EFE

