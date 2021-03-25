North Korea reportedly tested two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) on Thursday, raising tension in the region after Pyongyang’s second missile test in a week. South Korea called an emergency meeting to its Security Council, which expressed its “deep concern” over an act that violates UN resolutions that prohibit North Korea from using this type of missile.

Tension on the Korean peninsula rises again. If on Wednesday it was known that Pyongyang had launched a test of two cruise missiles last Sunday, this Thursday, March 25, the tension has increased after North Korea was accused of launching two ballistic missiles over the Sea of ​​Japan ( called the East Sea in the two Koreas).

Faced with this movement, South Korea met “in an emergency” with its Security Council, which expressed its “deep concern” about this movement of its neighbor. According to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the missiles were launched at 7.06 and 7.25 local time from Hamju county, in South Hamgyong province (east coast of the country).

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a groundbreaking ceremony for 10,000 homes in Pyongyang, North Korea, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. © Korea Central News Agency / Korea News Service via AP

This move represents a greater provocation than the test carried out on Sunday, because although the test of cruise missiles is not explicitly prohibited by United Nations resolutions, the use of ballistic missiles does represent a clear violation of those resolutions.

A stronger answer

Although Japan and the United States did not give as much importance to the tests carried out on Sunday, their response has been more forceful to this latest launch, which delves into the North Korean threat of resuming its tests with heavy weapons if Washington and Seoul continued with the “threatening” actions.

Just one day after the Olympic torch relay began in Japan, the Japanese country understood the North Korean movement as a threat to the stability of the region.

“The first launch in less than a year represents a threat to peace and stability in Japan and the region and violates UN resolutions,” Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told public broadcaster NHK. Suga added that he will ensure the safety of the Olympics and that he will discuss the matter with Joe Biden on his visit to Washington next month.

Military equipment is displayed in a parade for the eighth congress of the Workers’ Party on January 14, 2021 in Pyongyang, North Korea. © North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters

For its part, the US Indo-Pacific command stated in a press release that these launches demonstrate the threat that North Korea’s illicit weapons program poses to the international community. At the moment there has been no statement from the White House.

Russia and China try to ease the tension

The North Korean movement also coincided with the visit to Seoul of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, from where he called for maintaining “peace and stability” in the region. “I have emphasized the importance of efforts to maintain peace and stability in Northeast Asia, as well as on the Korean peninsula,” he explained.

“This means that all the countries involved must renounce an arms race and the activation of all kinds of military actions,” he added. In turn, the spokeswoman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, said that maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula is the goal of all humanity.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong (right) rubs shoulders with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov following a joint announcement at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul, South Korea on March 25. from 2021. © Ahn Young-joon / Pool via REUTERS

“We call on the relevant parties to meet halfway through and continue to maintain the de-escalation situation to advance the political settlement and work for lasting peace and security in the peninsula,” he said.

For his part, Lavrov also insisted on the creation of an “open and inclusive” regional cooperation forum, an initiative that could be related to the Quad promoted by the US, a group that includes Japan, India and Australia and the that the North American country hopes that South Korea will also join.

With Reuters and EFE.