Investigators from the UN accused the North Korean authorities of stealing cryptocurrencies and financing missile and nuclear programs through this. Writes about the results of the report sky news.

According to preliminary data, between 2020 and mid-2021, the DPRK stole more than $50 million worth of digital assets, although some experts believe that this is an amount of $400 million.

Since 2017, there has been a growing number of allegations accusing Pyongyang of stealing cryptocurrencies to finance its nuclear and missile programs. It is alleged that back in 2019, the country’s authorities got two billion dollars that they spent on these purposes – and this was achieved even despite economic sanctions designed to hinder the development of nuclear and missile programs.