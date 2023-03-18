And the Rodong Sinmun newspaper reported that on Friday alone, about 800,000 students and workers expressed their desire to enlist or rejoin the army to confront the United States..

This comes after North Korea launched its intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-17 in response to the ongoing military exercises between the United States and South Korea..

North Korea fired missiles into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan, hours before the South Korean president was due to travel to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to confront the nuclear-armed North..

North Korea’s ballistic missiles are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions, and the launch drew condemnation from governments in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo..

On Monday, South Korean and US forces began an 11-day joint exercise, dubbed “Shield of Freedom 23”, which is taking place on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter growing threats from North Korea..

The North Korean leader accused the United States and South Korea of ​​increasing tension with these military exercises.