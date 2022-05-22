The wave of Covid, which was announced on May 12, has raised concerns about a shortage of vaccines, a lack of adequate medical infrastructure, and a potential food crisis in the country of 25 million people.

North Korea rejects most foreign aid, has kept its borders closed and does not allow any independent confirmation of official statements.

North Korea has not confirmed the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, as it appears to lack testing supplies.

Instead, the health authorities reported the number showing symptoms of fever, which in the opinion of experts makes it difficult to assess the size of the Covid wave.

And the Korean Central News Agency reported that more than 186,090 other people showed symptoms of fever, and another person died. More than two million of the 2.6 million total cases have recovered, the agency said. The official death toll was 67.

“The current situation of the epidemic in the DPRK shows a positive trend from rapid growth at the beginning to regression after it was steadily controlled and managed, recording a daily increase in the number of recoveries across the country,” the Korean Central News Agency said.

More than one million health care workers, including medical students and teachers, were mobilized for medical examinations “to prevent and completely eliminate the source of the spread,” the report added.