The massive arms race continues in North Korea. Kim Jong-Un unveiled a major new weapon on Saturday, October 10: an intercontinental ballistic missile. It is capable of striking American territory, a major threat as negotiations with the United States on stopping its nuclear program have stalled.

“If countries try to use military force against us, I will mobilize all our offensive power to punish them”, announces the North Korean head of state. He took advantage of his party’s 75th anniversary to inaugurate the missile but also to announce that North Korea would have defeated the coronavirus. He assures that no inhabitant has contracted the virus, astonishing figures which are almost impossible to verify. During the big party, thousands of people were gathered, without masks and without social distancing.