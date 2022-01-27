Thursday, January 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

North Korea A missile was launched from North Korea again, says South Korea

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 27, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

This is the sixth missile test observed in North Korea this year.

From North Korea an unidentified projectile has been fired towards the east, says the South Korean army. Presumably it was a missile. It is said to have ended up in the Sea of ​​Japan.

This is the sixth missile test observed in North Korea this year. The country last conducted missile tests just as vigorously in 2019 after talks with the country’s authoritarian leader. Kim Jong-unin and the then President of the United States Donald Trumpin between administrations failed.

North Korea’s economy has suffered from severe sanctions as international negotiations have stalled. In addition, the country has been more isolated than usual due to the coronavirus.

#North #Korea #missile #launched #North #Korea #South #Korea

See also  Covid today France, 166 deaths in one day
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Corona virus in Germany: RKI reports more than 200,000 new infections for the first time

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.