North Korea A missile was launched from North Korea again, says South Korea

From North Korea an unidentified projectile has been fired towards the east, says the South Korean army. Presumably it was a missile. It is said to have ended up in the Sea of ​​Japan.

This is the sixth missile test observed in North Korea this year. The country last conducted missile tests just as vigorously in 2019 after talks with the country’s authoritarian leader. Kim Jong-unin and the then President of the United States Donald Trumpin between administrations failed.

North Korea’s economy has suffered from severe sanctions as international negotiations have stalled. In addition, the country has been more isolated than usual due to the coronavirus.