North Karelia | Two people from Russia crossed the Finnish border by motorboat

North Karelia|The motorboat crossed the Finnish border and later returned to Russia.

North Karelia the border guard investigates illegal border crossings from Russia to Finland and back.

The Border Guard says that it discovered on Friday that a motorboat had entered Finland illegally from Russia at Lake Pyhäjärvi in ​​Karelia. The boat crossed the border between the kingdoms and later returned to Russia.

The case is being investigated as a suspected state border crime.

Acting as the head of the investigation of the case Tomi Salmi The Border Guard tells STT that the motorboat under investigation was spotted in the early afternoon within the boundaries of the municipality of Kitee. The boat was no more than a hundred meters from the border on the Finnish side.

“There were two people on board, and it is an approximately five-meter long open fishing boat. Based on the current observations and information, they are civilians”, commented Salmi.

The border guard went after the boat. However, since the boat stayed on the Finnish side for only a few minutes, the authorities did not have time to catch it.

The Border Guard has been in contact with the Russian authorities regarding the case. Salmi says that they will take their own measures regarding the matter, but additional information about what happened will only come out if the Russians hand it over to the Border Guard.

At the head of the investigation has his own hypothesis about what happened.

“Inevitably, the border crossing of the kingdom is not always completely clear. This is possibly about drifting into Finland,” Salmi thinks.

He adds that similar cases have happened on both sides. They happen when you don’t know how to read signs and markings or when weather conditions affect boating. However, the case in Kite is the first of its kind this year.

Salmi does not believe that the border law approved by the president earlier in the week will affect the handling of similar cases. The exception law, which has become known to the public as the reversal law, enables in practice the applications of asylum seekers arriving at the eastern border to be left unprocessed.