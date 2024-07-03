North Karelia | Three were injured in a violent collision between a van and a car

North Karelia|Three people were involved in the crash. Karjalantie was closed for almost two hours due to rescue work.

3.7. 23:53

Van collided with a car on Wednesday in Lieksa, the rescue service informs. Three people were injured.

The accident happened on Karjalantie at half past nine in the evening. A van driving from Lieksa in the direction of Joensuu collided violently with an oncoming car on the bridge over Lieksanjoki.

Rescue personnel extricated the seriously injured car driver from his vehicle. First aid took the driver to the North Karelia Central Hospital for further treatment. The two slightly injured people in the van were also transported to the hospital to be checked.

Both vehicles were damaged in the collision to the point of being undriveable.

Karelia road was completely closed for almost two hours due to rescue work. The rescue service moved the vehicles to the side of the road and cleared the roadway before the road could be opened to traffic again.