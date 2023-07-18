North Karelia | The police killed the wolf in Juua

The police decided to kill the wolf, because it caused a constant danger to the residents of Juuan Paalasmaa.

Big game the auxiliary personnel ended the masculinity by shooting on Friday evening, says the Eastern Finland police in a press release.

In June, the police made a decision to kill the wolf, which repeatedly moved around the yards of inhabited buildings in Juua Paalasmaa, North Karelia. The decision was made because, according to the police’s assessment, the wolf’s constant movement on the islands posed a danger to the residents of the area and the problem could not be eliminated by deportation.

The Finnish Game Center had previously made a decision to deport the animal, but the task was transferred to the police because previous deportations had failed.

June–July during that time, 21 observations classified as yard visits had been made of the wolf in question, and two expulsion attempts were recorded, followed by nine extermination attempts.

However, the conditions for the deportation were exceptionally difficult, the police release describes. Deportation would have required, among other things, crossing a body of water.

The archipelago of Juuan Paalasmaa has about 80 inhabitants and in addition almost 300 summer cottages.

The euthanized wolf has been sent to the Oulu office of the Food Agency for examination.