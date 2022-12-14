North Karelia | The meter of the Institute of Seismology showed a strange vibration in Eno

According to Sanomalehti Karjalainen, houses shook and windows rattled on Tuesday evening in Eno’s church village. In social media, the cause is suspected to be an earthquake.

Newspaper Karelian said on Tuesday that the residents of the church village of Eno were startled by a strong bang.

In North Karelia, near the church village of Eno, an unclassified event with a magnitude of 2.4 occurred on Tuesday at 22:11.49. This is evident from the Finnish Institute of Seismology’s automatic from the situation map.

Events are routinely detected by the institute’s seismograph, or earthquake meter, which observes seismic waves. Waves are caused by earthquakes, but also by explosions, landslides and mining and road works.

According to the institute, a large number of unclassified cases are explosions in mines or other blasting sites, for example.

Karelian according to the residents of the church village say that the bang was very strong, the windows rattled and it felt like the house was going to collapse. The explosion has caused astonishment as far as Ilomantsi and Polvijärvi.

The matter has also been discussed on Facebook, where several locals have said that they were badly frightened. In social media, the cause is suspected to be an earthquake.

Also according to Karjalainen, it could have been an earthquake. According to the newspaper, there have been no reports of damage to the rescue service.