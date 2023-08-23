North Karelia | Barona: A Thai company collected illegal recruitment money from restaurant workers hired in Finland

in Thailand illegal recruitment fees have been collected from employees recruited by the personnel service company Barona in Finland.

Baron tellsthat in its pilot project more than 20 Thai restaurant workers were recruited for Pohjois Karjala Osuuskaupa (PKO).

Last week it became clear that the employees who arrived in Finland in May have had to pay recruitment fees to a Thai company illegally.

The newspaper previously reported on the matter Karelian. Director responsible for Barona’s international workforce Elina Koskela tells the newspaper that the amounts paid are thousands of euros.

Barona plans to reimburse the employees for the extra fees they paid.

Thing passed the audit conducted by Barona in Finland.

Barona says in the press release that he intervened in the situation immediately and contacted the Immigration Office, the police, the Thai embassy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, through which the connection with the Thai company was initially established.

Barona plans to terminate cooperation with the Thai recruitment company in question. Barona is also suspending recruitment from Thailand for the time being.

Communications director of Pohjois Karjala Cooperative Petri Väh says in the announcement that the employees’ work will continue as normal despite what happened. According to Barona, the employees are satisfied with their new everyday life and want to stay and work in Finland permanently.

Barona’s representatives have spoken with every Thai employee. According to Barona, they are offered conversational help, among other things.