Wednesday, May 31, 2023
North Karelia | A person was found dead in a lake in Nurme

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 31, 2023
in World Europe
0
North Karelia | A person was found dead in a lake in Nurme

A passerby had informed the Nurmesi rescue service that he had spotted a possible deceased person stealing water.

Man was found dead in a lake in Nurme in North Karelia on Tuesday, the police said.

A passerby had informed the Nurmes rescue service that he had spotted a possible deceased person stealing water in Nurmesjärvi, which is located near the rescue service.

The rescue personnel fetched the person in the water to the shore and found him dead.

The rescue service does not provide any further information about the incident.

