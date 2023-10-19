DThe Baltic Sea coastal regions in Germany as well as parts of Denmark and Sweden have to prepare for storm surges. A severe storm surge awaits Schleswig-Holstein. The highest water level is expected to be up to two meters above the average water level in the Flensburg Fjord, as the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH) announced on Thursday.

In the Bay of Kiel, the water was expected to rise up to 1.8 meters above normal on Friday. The BSH expects up to 1.7 meters in the Bay of Lübeck. There is a risk of flooding in low-lying areas of several cities, and collapses could occur on cliffs.

Beaches can also be flooded – as already happened in Kiel-Schilksee on Thursday. The storm surge flooded around 100 beach chairs here. According to the police, the heavy beach furniture threatened to drift into the fjord. Firefighters were on duty on the flooded section of beach in the evening to rescue the beach chairs from the water. The water police notified the owner, who had not brought his property to safety in time.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Tobias Goldschmidt (Greens) appealed to coastal residents to be well informed and take appropriate precautionary measures. With a possible duration of up to 40 hours, the storm surge could last significantly longer than similar severe weather events in 2017 and 2019. The Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief issued flood warnings for Lübeck and Flensburg, which were also distributed via the Nina warning app. The Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency expects the flooding in Schleswig-Holstein to develop into a severe storm surge by Friday evening.

People are also preparing in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, the coastal towns were also preparing for a storm surge. For Friday, the BSH expected a water level of up to 1.3 meters above the mean water level for the coastline west of Rügen. According to the forecast from Thursday morning, the forecast for the area east of Rügen is a maximum of 1.2 meters.

According to the BSH, a storm surge begins on the Baltic Sea coast when the water level is one meter above normal. Above 1.25 meters it is considered a medium storm surge and above 1.5 meters it is considered a severe storm surge. If the water rises by more than two meters, this is a very severe storm surge. Unlike in the North Sea, the tidal range plays practically no role in the Baltic Sea. The water levels rise especially when storms from the east push the water against the Schleswig-Holstein coast.

On the Baltic Sea coast in the south and east of Denmark, the police asked residents and holidaymakers to leave the coastal area by Friday morning at the latest due to an expected storm surge. Among those affected are the summer house areas on the southern coasts of the islands of Lolland, Falster and Funen, which are also popular with German holidaymakers, as well as in the fjords of Haderslev, Aabenraa and Flensburg.

The Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) warned of flooding in the affected coastal areas from Friday morning to Saturday afternoon. The water level could rise up to 2.4 meters above normal, the DMI said. According to the shipping company Scandlines, there are also restrictions in ferry traffic between Germany and Denmark due to the storm.





Floods expected in Sweden

Flooding can also occur on the Swedish southern coast. The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute (SMHI) said the water level is expected to be particularly high on the coastal section between the Öresund Bridge and Ystad.

At the same time, low water levels in the Schleswig-Holstein Wadden Sea of ​​the North Sea led to cancellations and shifts in the ferry timetables between islands and Halligen and the mainland. The reason is the strong easterly wind that drives the water from the Wadden Sea into the North Sea.

The German Weather Service (DWD) warned of hurricane-like gusts with wind speeds of up to 110 kilometers per hour on the Schleswig-Holstein Baltic Sea coast. The warning applies from Friday 12:00 p.m. to Saturday 2:00 a.m., the DWD announced on Thursday. The DWD expects continuous rain from Friday afternoon before the weather calms down on Saturday.