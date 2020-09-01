he y at almost a year that many streets of Lille, in the North, are limited at 30 km / h, some motorists still have to get used to it. On the road, road markings and signs have invaded the city. “Sometimes we don’t realize because we also have to adapt to the speed because we have been used to driving at 50”, Comments Patrick Walmart, motorist.



In October 2019, only 44% streets were limited to 30 km / h. From now on, they are twice as numerous and only certain major axes escape this rule. A city almost exclusively at 30 km / h, that presents only advantages according to the town hall. “Riding at 30 is really riding with others in mind. It’s ultimately a very altruistic act”, Explains Jacques Richir, deputy mayor of Lille (without label) in charge of public space and traffic.