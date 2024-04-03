The National Water Commission (With water), in it weather forecast for this wednesdayhighlighted the persistence of “North” event in Tamaulipas and Veracruz. He also reported that during the day there will be a partly cloudy to cloudy sky with intervals of showers in Veracruz. For Tamaulipas he anticipated a partially cloudy sky without rain.

Likewise, the agency reported that in the morning a temperate environment will be experienced, with possible fog banks in mountain areas, while in the afternoon it will become hot in areas of Tamaulipas and Veracruz.

Conagua warned that the “North” event will have gusts of wind that will range between 60 and 80 km/h, accompanied by waves of 1 to 3 meters high on the coasts of Veracruz, and gusts of 40 to 60 km/h with waves of 1 to 2 meters on the coasts of Tamaulipas and Tabasco. Temperatures will reach between 30 °C and 35 °C in Veracruz and Tamaulipas.

This climatic phenomenon is driven by a mass of cold air that will generate a strong to very strong “North” event with high waves on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico, as well as fog banks in the east and southeast of the country. In addition, a cooling of temperatures is expected in the northeast and east of the national territory.

Meteored. Climate of the most important cities in Tamaulipas

In Tamaulipas, this Wednesday, April 3, 2024, Victoria City You will experience mostly clear skies, with temperatures ranging between 17°C and 29°C during the day. A maximum of 29°C is expected around 3:00 p.m. The strong northwest wind will be predominant, with gusts that may reach up to 52 km/h.

Reynosa It will also present mainly clear skies, with temperatures between 16°C and 28°C during the day. The maximum will be reached around 5:00 p.m. Moderate northerly winds are expected, with gusts of up to 40 km/h.

In Matamoros, The sky will be mostly clear with temperatures varying between 16°C and 27°C. The maximum temperature will be recorded around 5:00 p.m. Moderate winds from the north will predominate, with gusts that may reach 44 km/h in the morning.

Tampico It will mainly witness cloudy skies, with cloudy intervals and light rains during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 20°C and 26°C during the day, reaching their maximum around 2:00 p.m. The strong northeast wind will be predominant, with gusts of up to 50 km/h in the afternoon.

In Altamira, Cloudy skies are expected, with overcast skies during the early morning. Temperatures will vary between 20°C and 27°C during the day, reaching their maximum around 1:00 p.m. Moderate northeasterly winds will prevail, with gusts of up to 49 km/h in the afternoon.

Lastly, in Mante City, Cloudy skies are forecast, with overcast skies during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 19°C and 32°C during the day, reaching their maximum around 4:00 p.m. Moderate northeasterly winds will be predominant, with gusts of up to 44 km/h in the afternoon.

Meteored. Climate of the Most Important Cities of Veracruz

This Wednesday, April 3, 2024, the municipality of Veracruz It dawns with cloudy skies and the possibility of light rains during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C throughout the day, peaking around 09:00. A very strong north wind will prevail, with gusts of up to 82 km/h in the morning.

In Poza Rica de Hidalgo Cloudy intervals with light rains are expected, with temperatures that will vary between 21°C and 29°C. The maximum will be reached around 1:00 p.m., with moderate winds from the northeast, reaching gusts of up to 45 km/h in the afternoon.

In Cordova, skies will be mostly clear, although stormy showers and hail are expected during the early hours. Temperatures will range between 15°C and 24°C, with the maximum around 09:00. Moderate winds are expected from the southeast, reaching up to 44 km/h in the morning.

For its part, Orizaba It will present mainly clear skies, although they could become cloudy with stormy showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will fluctuate between 12°C and 22°C, peaking around 10:00. Moderate easterly winds may reach up to 39 km/h in the afternoon.

In Coatzacoalcos There will be cloudy intervals with light rains, although during the early morning cloudy skies with stormy showers are expected. Temperatures will remain between 24°C and 28°C, with the maximum around 01:00. A strong north wind will prevail, with gusts of up to 66 km/h in the morning.

Finally, in Minatitlan Cloudy intervals with light rains are expected, with the possibility of stormy showers during the early morning. Temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C, peaking around 1:00 p.m. A strong northerly wind is forecast, with gusts of up to 55 km/h in the afternoon.

