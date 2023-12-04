The Republican battle for the nomination for the presidential election has a new low. North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum announced this Monday that he was throwing in the towel after a blurred campaign in which he had failed to take off in the polls or shine in the debates. His chances were zero in a race dominated by Donald Trump and in which Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley are fighting to become the alternative to the former president.

Before Burgum, the mayor of Miami, Francis Suárez, has already withdrawn from the competition; former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott. Radio host Larry Elder has also abandoned his claims; businessman Perry Johnson and former Texas congressman Will Hurd, whose campaigns never even got off the ground.

Republicans are holding the fourth primary debate between the presidential candidates this Wednesday in Alabama. For now, only DeSantis, Haley and businessman Vivek Ramaswamy are eligible to participate, while Chris Christie is on the limit. Trump has decided not to participate on this occasion either.

Burgum was very little known in the country as a whole when he launched the campaign in June. If he was able to meet the donor requirements to participate in the first debates, it was due to a ruse. He offered $20 gift cards to the first 50,000 to make a $1 contribution to his campaign, surpassing the minimum threshold of 40,000 donors in exchange for $1 million. The politician, a former computer businessman who ran Great Plains Software (he sold it to Microsoft in 2001 for about $1 billion), has financed the bulk of the campaign with his own money.

He almost missed the first debate due to a last-minute injury (he tore his Achilles tendon playing basketball), but in the end he managed to be on stage. As the voting intention requirements in the first and second debates were minimal, he was able to participate, although he did so without any shine. As soon as the demand went up, he was left out of the third debate and had no options for the fourth either.

“We launched our campaign with a very clear mission: to bring the voice of a proven business leader and governor to fight for the best of America. “We will always remain committed to fighting for that, and for the people who make our nation so exceptional,” Burgum tweeted. at his farewell.

The governor of North Dakota has criticized the Republican Party apparatus for preventing his participation in the debates. “It is not your mission to reduce competition and restrict fresh ideas by narrowing the field months before the Iowa caucuses or the first-in-the-nation primaries in New Hampshire,” he wrote in the statement announcing his withdrawal from the race. “These arbitrary criteria guarantee advantages to candidates from the major media markets on the coasts versus those in the heartland of the United States. “None of their debate criteria have to do with qualifications related to actually doing the job of president,” he added.

