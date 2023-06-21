Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/21/2023 – 2:25 am

Share



Temperatures in parts of the North Atlantic Ocean are skyrocketing, with an “exceptional” marine heat wave taking place off the coasts of the UK and Ireland, raising concerns about impacts on marine life.

Parts of the North Sea are experiencing a Category 4 marine heat wave – defined as “extreme” – according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In some areas, the water temperature is up to 5 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

+ Global warming has increased in the last decade, says study

Global oceans have been unusually warm for months. April and May recorded the highest ocean surface temperatures in those two months since records began in 1850.

The regional picture is even sharper, according to the UK Met Office: North Atlantic temperatures in May were around 1.25 degrees Celsius above average.

“The eastern Atlantic, from Iceland to the tropics, is much warmer than average. But areas around parts of northwest Europe, including parts of the UK, have some of the highest sea surface temperatures relative to average,” Stephen Belcher, chief scientist at the Met Office, said in a statement.

Many scientists are sounding the alarm.

The heatwave is “very exceptional,” said Mika Rantanen, a researcher at the Finnish Meteorological Institute. It is “currently the strongest on Earth,” he said.

Richard Unsworth, associate professor of biosciences at Swansea University in the UK and founding director of Project-Seagrass, called the Atlantic heat wave “utterly unprecedented”.

It is “well beyond worst-case predictions for climate change in the region. It’s really scary how fast this ocean basin is changing,” he said.

The stakes are high for marine species such as fish, corals and seagrass – many of which have adapted to survive within certain temperature ranges. Hotter water can stress them out and even kill them.

“There is a very high potential for animals such as oysters, plants and algae to be killed by this European marine heat wave, particularly in shallow water where temperatures can overheat beyond bottom levels,” said Unsworth.

Earlier this month, thousands of dead fish washed up along the Texas Gulf Coast, a mass death that scientists believe is linked to rising ocean temperatures, as warmer water is able to hold less oxygen. And in 2021, an extreme heat wave cooked an estimated one billion clams to death on Canada’s west coast.

Scientists say there are a number of factors behind extreme heat.

“It’s the classic combination of man-made climate change at the bottom with a layer of natural variation within the climate system at the top,” the UK Met Office said in a statement.

Pollution that warms the planet increases as the world continues to burn fossil fuels, which means higher temperatures for oceans and land.

El Niño, which tends to have a global warming effect, is expected to raise temperatures even further this year.

And other factors could also play a role, including the lack of Saharan dust, which often helps cool the region by reflecting sunlight. “Weaker-than-average winds have reduced the extent of dust in the region’s atmosphere, potentially leading to higher temperatures,” Albert Klein Tank, head of the Met Office Hadley Centre, said in a statement.

Weaker winds may also have helped to increase temperatures, as strong westerly winds typically cool the ocean surface, Rantanen said.

Another potential driver of ocean warming could be anti-pollution regulations, which require ships to cut back on sulfur in their fuel, reducing aerosols in the atmosphere. While these aerosols have a negative impact on human health, they also have a cooling impact by reflecting sunlight.

As climate change intensifies, marine heatwaves are expected to become more common. The frequency of marine heatwaves has already increased more than 20-fold due to human-caused global warming, according to a 2020 study.

“While we cannot predict in detail the intensity, duration and location of severe warming events such as the current marine heat wave, we do know that they are increasingly likely to be more prevalent as our climate system collapses further.” said Unsworth.























