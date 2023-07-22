A hot week in this part of Asia. North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea this Saturday, July 22, according to the South Korean military; after the arrival in South Korea of ​​a US submarine with the capacity to carry nuclear missiles and the disappearance of a US soldier in that territory.

A new missile launch is registered by order of Pyongyang. This Saturday, July 22, around 4 in the morning (local time), North Korea fired several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea, west of the country, according to the South Korean army.

“Our military has stepped up vigilance, while cooperating closely with the United States and maintaining a firm stance of readiness,” the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement.

The launch comes three days after another provocation by North Korea, which fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan, east of the country.

In fraught relations between North and South Korea, this operation reads as a response to the first US-South Korea Nuclear Consultation Council (NCG), announced on July 8 by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and held on July 18, 2023, in Seoul, to “strengthen the nuclear deterrent against North Korea.”

To this is added the arrival of the USS Kentucky US submarine in Busan, south of South Korea, that same Tuesday, by the coordinator for the Indo-Pacific of the US National Security Council, Kurt Campbell, who announced its arrival. This submarine has the capacity to carry nuclear ballistic missiles and it is the first time in 40 years that this type of vessel has reached South Korea.

Faced with this situation, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, North Korea issued a warning arguing that the arrival of a US nuclear-armed submarine at a South Korean port “could fall within the North Korean conditions of use of nuclear weapons.”

So on Friday, July 21, 2023, the South Korean Defense Ministry, in a statement, said that any North Korean nuclear attack against allies would meet with an “immediate, overwhelming and decisive response… ending the North Korean regime.”

A soldier increases tension with the United States

In parallel, the US soldier Travis King entered North Korea on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 and would probably be detained by the North Korean authorities, according to the US military.

The 23-year-old soldier was supposed to return to the United States to face disciplinary measures, but took advantage of a visit to the Joint Security Zone in the south (zone under UN control) to cross the line that separates the two countries North Korea and South Korea.

North Korea has not yet released news of the soldier, so the US military declared itself “very concerned” about King and “how he may be treated.”

“The Pentagon has attempted to contact the North Korean military about the King situation, but has not received a response,” State Department spokesman Matt Miller said Thursday.

Some experts say North Korea could try to use the soldier to negotiate with the United States on security issues regarding South Korea.

“With so many moving pieces, it is important not to attribute causation to mere correlation of events. However, North Korea’s missile provocations do not portend an easy negotiation to win Travis King’s release,” Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at South Korea’s Ewha University, told the AP.

“Unauthorized border crossings endanger personnel, risk a political and even military incident, and can be exploited by North Korean hostage diplomacy,” the expert added.

a nuclear problem

Although North Korea’s nuclear program has existed since the late 1950s, in 2006 the country conducted its first test of cruise missiles, which it could equip with nuclear weapons. Since then, the international community has stepped up sanctions against North Korea to force Pyongyang to stop its nuclear and ballistic weapons programs.

In May 2022, China and Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution imposing new sanctions against Pyongyang. The United States regularly accuses the two countries of protecting North Korea and preventing a united response from the Council.

In response, the United States and South Korea have expanded their combined military exercises, deploying US bombers, aircraft carriers and submarines that they say serve as a deterrent to North Korea.

It is expected that the leaders of these two countries, together with the Japanese leader, will meet in August in the United States to strengthen their cooperation in the face of threats from Pyongyang.

