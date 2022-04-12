Southeast have the best level since 2012; with the improvement, the green flag will be applied again on the electricity bill

The rains of the last few months have caused the level of most of the reservoirs to be the biggest in 10 years for the time. In the North and Northeast, for example, there is almost 100% of the storage capacity: 98.43% and 97.24%, respectively.

Second Dice of ONS (National Electric System Operator), the reservoirs in the Southeast and Midwest have a level of 65% of capacity, the highest value since 2012. The regions are responsible for 70% of the energy generated in Brazil. In the South, a region heavily affected by the drought last year, the percentage is above 51%.

In 2021, Brazil faced what the minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) classified as the biggest water crisis since 1931.

Luiz Carlos Ciocchi, director general of the ONS, said this week that the country has “from the start, a much more comfortable situation” than last year. According to him, in 2020/2021, the level of the Southeast/Midwest subsystem was 35.3% at this time of year. Ciocchi said that the current situation “reflects not only rainwater, but management, governance, operating procedures”.

Last week, the government announced the end of the water scarcity flag for April 15th, causing the green flag to be applied to the electricity bill. As a result, consumers will no longer pay the R$14.20 tariff for every 100kWh consumed. According to Ciocchi, the green flag should be kept until the end of the year.

THERMOELECTRIC

One of the solutions to overcome the water crisis was the hiring of thermoelectric plants. Even with the improvement in the water scenario, Ciocchi said that the 15 thermoelectric plants contracted by the simplified auctionheld in October, will go into operation in May.

According to the director, breaking the signed contracts could bring legal uncertainty to the sector, which “has a very good tradition”. Ciocchi said that, in his opinion, the government’s decision was the right one.

“At the time we made the decision, there was a lot of uncertainty and we had 2 choices: regret to hire or not to hire”, declared Ciocchi.

“Today, maybe it wasn’t necessary [o leilão]. We even want them to be able to complete the steps for release. And then we will use it in the best possible way, that is, saving the reservoirs“, he said.