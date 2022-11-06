Powerball, the famous US lottery, has accumulated again and is expected to pay a record US$1.9 billion in Monday’s draw.

The tens drawn this Saturday (5th) were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and the Powerball 20. To win the prize, you must match the first five tens plus the powerball. Is it possible to play the lottery in this link. The bet costs R$25.22.

The winner can choose to receive annually over 29 years, or choose to receive all the money, which would be $929.1 million, according to the California Lottery Assn website.

The last winner was on the 3rd of August and since then there have been 40 draws with no winner. The draws are held three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.