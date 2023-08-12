A name as simple as definitive: The Band. As if they were the only band, or the most important, or the best. A name that came after having left behind the one with which they became known, The Hawks (Los Halcones), or others that they thought later like The Honkies or The Crackers, vetoed by the Capitol Records label when both referencing ways of insulting or refer with some contempt to white men from rural areas of the southern United States. “The band” remained, as the public called the group when it went on tour between 1965 and 1966 with Bob Dylan in his electric crusade, one of the most transcendental moments in the history of popular music. The name was suggested by Robbie Robertson, who died last Tuesday at the age of 80 and an emblematic figure of American music for being one of the five members of The Band. His death marks a symbolic end for an unrepeatable band. Three other members left before him: keyboardist Richard Manuel (died 1986), bassist Rick Danko (died 1999) and drummer Levon Helm (died 2012). At 86, only accordionist Garth Hudson survives. However, Robertson, more than Hudson and almost no other, was a leader of the group in the eyes of memory for his role as main songwriter, singer and guitarist.

To tell the truth, talking about leaders in The Band is like trying to figure out which came first: the chicken or the egg. An endless debate that concludes that this band, made up of four Canadians and an American with strong convictions named Levon Helm, cannot be understood without the special tune of its five members. Robertson himself, who stood out the most in the song credits, used to emphasize the importance of everyone to capture that music as coming from a remote time, as remote as a mythology. The Band were such an extraordinary experiment that when they released their first record, Music from Big Pink, in 1968, it was almost impossible to fit them in as rupturists in the effervescence of countercultural modernity. They were neither in the vein of The Doors or the San Francisco groups, nor in the pop orbit of The Beach Boys, much less in the misfit fringes of The Velvet Underground. The Band were the lawless outlaws of the golden age of rock. In Robertson’s own words: “I wanted to write music that felt like it was written 50 years ago or tomorrow. That is to say, that it had the quality of being lost in time”. Or as Bruce Springsteen defined it in the documentary about the group Eleven Were Brothers: “It’s like you’ve never heard them before and like they’ve always been there.”

Rick Danko and Robbie Robertson at a 1974 Bob Dylan and The Band concert in Pembroke Pines, Florida. Rick Diamond (Getty Images)

The Band’s music was familiar and mysterious, surprisingly compelling. Like a legend. Its five members were children of the glorious shaking of the first school of the rock’n’roll led in the fifties by Elvis Presley, but they had sucked — never better said because they drank everything — the secrets of the road as a backing band for Ronnie Hawkins, a Canadian singer of rockabilly who knew how to kick ass like nobody else on stage. Then they became the fundamental support that Bob Dylan needed to electrify himself and revolutionize the postulates of folk and rock, although Levon Helm, fed up with receiving hisses and boos on that historic tour, was voluntarily out of the band between 1965 and 1967.

With Dylan they were able to imagine their own world outside of fads and dictates. And, thus, by the time they became their own entity, locked in a cabin in the mountains of New York State, the same ones where Dylan fled to abandon the messianic modernity that suffocated him, The Band created a sound imaginary as if taken from old scriptures . Music from a palette of intense and varied colors, roots sounds with a youthful pride and excessive enthusiasm. In some fabulous way, the group was the prolongation or an effect of the universe contained in it. The Anthology of American Folk Musica compilation made by the bohemian Harry Smith and published in 1952 with 84 songs from early blues, countrygospel, cajun, hillbilly either jug-jazz. The revealing aplomb of this box set marked Dylan and The Band to the point of guiding them in their own steps and bringing them together in the indispensable sessions of The Basement Tapes. The Band could sound old New Orleans like a different California. In short, music with a mystical halo.

The five of them seemed to come from afar and by paths that only they knew as the outlaws of the Wild West. The band’s aesthetic accompanied those rustic, dusty, old-world flavored songs. Five exiles with their hats, their jackets, their boots, their beards, and their look from having stepped foot in many taverns in towns built near the railroad tracks. In the years of the summer of love, psychedelia and flowers, they were neither symbolists nor hippie luminaries but could pass for Wyatt Earp’s new partners, the Clayton brothers, Billy The boy or Pat Garrett. The gossip and stories of the construction of America, with what is known as the Great Migration to the West of the second half of the 19th century, throbbed in songs that could have been created there. Biblical references, characters from the Civil War or abandoned by paths with their existential charge and sense of longing populated the universe of The Band. Compositions like The Weight and The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down They were the creative epitome of his great capacity for evocation.

Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond, Robbie Robertson, Rick Danko, Dr. John, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Neil Young and The Band in an image from the documentary ‘The Last Waltz’ (1978).

Why did this quintessentially Canadian band define the American myth so well? Perhaps for the same reason that the Italian Sergio Leone gave a new definition to western. Not being Americans allowed them not to idealize too much and to show in a more lurid and direct way the soul of a nation that needed to invent itself under foundational wounds. In the case of The Band, this form sounded like a knife with a hundred points: euphoric, sad, funny, melancholic, cynical, transcendental… Their music referred in many different ways to that fondness for the rural world, unlimited spaces and the wild landscape so typical of the best American literature. It was as if they were setting both the disheveled characters of Mark Twain and the dry and violent ones of Cormac McCarthy, whose later books linked to the myth of the Frontier.

Said the writer Carson McCullers, author of The heart is a lonely hunter, that “loneliness is an American disease”. And The Band recreated that disease with their own jukebox making sparks. For this reason and for an indelible work, even more so with the best farewell ever filmed in The Last Waltz, Directed by Martin Scorsese and seen as a magnificent celebration of America’s melting pot of roots and bastard exchanges, The Band was the philosopher’s stone of Americana, a genre recognized by the American industry after it was fought for years by the American Music Association, a conglomerate of artists, labels, radio stations and promoters seeking to recognize the value of American roots music with an electric spirit. Without this band, a good part of the sound construction of North America in the last half century would not be understood. Artists and groups like The Long Ryders, Lucinda Williams, Wilco, Steve Earle, The Avett Brothers, Ryan Adams or Jason Isbell, among many others, come from there. It is therefore understood that in 2010 the Grammy Awards awarded their first award in the Americana category to the solo album by Levon Helm, former drummer of The Band, remembered today as the band of North American bands.

