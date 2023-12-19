12/19/2023 – 12:09
São Paulo, 19 – Trading company Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), from the United States, announced this Tuesday, 19, that it has reached an agreement to acquire FDL, a company based in the United Kingdom that develops flavor systems and functional ingredients . In a note, ADM informed that it intends to complete the transaction by the end of January 2024 and that the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.
The values of the deal were not disclosed.
ADM highlighted that FDL has projected sales of approximately US$120 million in 2023, and has already created “more than 10 thousand patented flavor formulations”.
The British company has a presence in the European food market valued at US$900 billion.
“Continued investments to expand our flavor portfolio drive strategic work to build a global leader in Nutrition,” said Calvin McEvoy, President of Global Flavors at ADM. “FDL’s innovative and agile formulation expertise, deep end-applications expertise and strong customer base make it an excellent addition to ADM’s global flavor capabilities,” he added.
