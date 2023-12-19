Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/19/2023 – 12:09

São Paulo, 19 – Trading company Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), from the United States, announced this Tuesday, 19, that it has reached an agreement to acquire FDL, a company based in the United Kingdom that develops flavor systems and functional ingredients . In a note, ADM informed that it intends to complete the transaction by the end of January 2024 and that the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

The values ​​of the deal were not disclosed.

ADM highlighted that FDL has projected sales of approximately US$120 million in 2023, and has already created “more than 10 thousand patented flavor formulations”.

The British company has a presence in the European food market valued at US$900 billion.

“Continued investments to expand our flavor portfolio drive strategic work to build a global leader in Nutrition,” said Calvin McEvoy, President of Global Flavors at ADM. “FDL’s innovative and agile formulation expertise, deep end-applications expertise and strong customer base make it an excellent addition to ADM’s global flavor capabilities,” he added.