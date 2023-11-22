North America | Vehicle exploded on Canada-US border – FBI investigates as terrorist crime, sources tell Fox

There were two people inside the vehicle, who have died, according to Fox. According to Fox, a border official was also injured in the explosion.

Vehicle exploded on Wednesday at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between Canada and the United States, according to several US and Canadian media. American Fox News according to sources, the FBI is investigating the explosion as an attempted terrorist attack.

According to the media, the vehicle was traveling from Canada to the United States when it suddenly tried to drive towards the building of the border station. The explosives were apparently inside the vehicle.

There were two people inside the vehicle, who have died, according to Fox. According to Fox, a border official was also injured in the explosion.

The Rainbow Bridge connects Niagara Falls; the largest of the falls is located on the Canadian side and the two smaller ones on the American side. The border crossing and three other international border crossings were closed and the buildings evacuated after the explosion.