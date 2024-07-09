North America | The heat is tormenting North America: even in Canada it’s already over 40 degrees

North America|In Death Valley, the 50-degree mark was broken and in Texas, the air conditioning does not help when Hurricane Beryl knocked out electricity for millions.

Vancouver, Canada.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Severe heat is tormenting North America In Canada, the limit of 40 degrees was exceeded, in the United States it was 53 degrees. Wildfires and hurricane Beryl in part of the United States add to the torment The year 2023 was the hottest in the measurement history, as was the beginning of 2024.

Draft The Pacific Ocean is refreshing in the scorching heat on the sandy beach of English Bay in Vancouver in the western part of Canada.

Here, too, a warning has been given of exceptional heat, but the hot dogs are getting dirty Mirelle Marceau and Martin Dussault do not stress about the subject.

“We’re from Quebec, and of course it’s hotter there than here by the sea.”

Those who arrived in Vancouver from Toronto are just as calm about the heat Maureen and Rob Myhill

“We spent last winter in Florida, where it can already be 33 degrees in March. That way, 33 degrees by the sea is cool. 38 degrees would already seem too much.”

With everyone is not as easy.

Vancouver is part of British Columbia, where only less than 32 percent of households have air conditioning.

This is because summers are usually mild, so air conditioning has not become common.

Now the heat is breaking records time and time again, and people who can’t afford air conditioning are suffering.

The scorching heat also causes smaller annoyances, such as loss of morning sleep.

In Vancouver, noisy construction sites next to residential buildings are now allowed to start as early as six in the morning, so that a larger part of the working day can be spent in less heat.

The exemption will continue for two weeks.

By the sea is more tolerable than in the interior, where the limit of more than 40 degrees has already been broken, exceptionally for Canadians.

Wildfires add to the torment in some areas in both Canada and the United States, where the situation is significantly worse.

In the Portland area, four people were reported to have died of heat-related causes, for example The New York Times and CNN.

A tourist drank water in the heat of more than 50 degrees in the Death Valley National Park in Southern California.

The hottest temperatures in North America have again been measured in Death Valley, California.

The 51 degree limit has been exceeded every day since July 4. The summer heat record so far is 53.9 degrees.

In this area, one motorcyclist was said to have died and another was hospitalized in critical condition due to heat-related symptoms.

In addition to the heat, hurricane Beryl torments some Americans. It passed over Texas on Monday, causing at least two deaths and power outages for more than three million people.

It will take days to restore electricity to everyone, the authorities say, for example, a news agency AP’s by.

Temperatures of around 33-34 degrees have been promised for Texas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Mike Isbell looks at the ruins of his home destroyed by Hurricane Beryl on July 8 in Sufside Beach, Texas.

Globally the year 2023 was the hottest in the measurement history, as was the beginning of 2024.

Every month since last July has broken the all-time heat record for that month, according to The New York Times.

In Canada, the worst of the heat is expected to subside by Thursday.

In the United States, the scorching heat is feared to last longer and spread to wider areas, for example in Arizona and Washington state.