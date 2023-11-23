Thursday, November 23, 2023
North America | The bridge connecting the United States and Canada was opened to traffic again

November 23, 2023
in World Europe
The Rainbow Bridge is one of the busiest border crossings between Canada and the United States.

United States and the bridge connecting Canada at Niagara Falls was opened to traffic again on Thursday, reports AFP.

The bridge was closed earlier Wednesday due to an explosion in a car. The car was crossing the Rainbow Bridge from Canada to the US side when it drove towards the booth of the border guards and exploded. There were two people in the car who died. In addition, the border guard was slightly injured.

According to the first assumption, there would have been explosives in the car, and the authorities are investigating what happened as a possible terrorist attack. However, no explosives were found. Governor of New York State Kathy Hochul announced, according to the news channel CNN, that nothing points to a terrorist attack.

“Tragic accident,” the Erie County Sheriff said, according to Reuters.

According to CNN, the car from Canada first passed passport control, but was then directed to another checkpoint to be examined. That’s when the car exploded. The cause of the explosion is unknown.

The explosion happened just before Thanksgiving. The holiday causes huge traffic jams in the United States every year. The Rainbow Bridge is one of the busiest border crossings between Canada and the United States. It is normally open around the clock.

