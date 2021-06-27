North America Heatwave sweeps over the west coast of North America – temperatures of over 45 degrees are forecast in Canada next week

Canada broke the June heat record and is approaching an all-time high, with temperatures of up to 50 degrees measured in California.

In Canada has broken the country’s all-time June heat record. The Finnish Meteorological Institute tweeted on Sunday that in Lytton, Canada, mercury rose to 43.8 degrees on Saturday.

Even higher temperatures are forecast for the country next week. Even the all-time record of 45 degrees from 1937 could be broken if the meter in Kamloops rises to the predicted 46 degrees.

The Canadian public television and radio company CBC has already said on Fridaythat the country’s all-time temperature record is expected to break next week. The temperature is expected to remain around 40 degrees for several days.

Canadian meteorologist Armel Castellan told CBC that the heat wave is unprecedented in the country. However, he warned that due to climate change, similar weather conditions will become more common.

Heat extends from Canada to the west coast of the United States. Reuters and local newspapers reported that “cooling centers” have been opened for residents in the states of Oregon and Washington, for example, because the heat is described as life-threatening.

Offices in Seattle and Portland, the U.S. National Meteorological Institute, called the heat breaking records.

British newspaper The Guardian reported last Thursday that a temperature of 53.2 degrees was measured in Furnace Creek, California, the highest temperature measured in June. Furnace Creek is located in the Death Valley where it was measured According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute the world heat record of 56.7 degrees in 1913.

However, looking at surface temperatures, the hottest place on Earth is Iran’s Great Sand Desert, Dasht-e Lut. There, the sand can heat up to over 80 degrees.