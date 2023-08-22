North America | Floods and mudslides a threat after the rains of Storm Hilary subside

In the desert areas of California, the usual rainfall amounts of an entire year were measured in the storm.

in Mexico and in southern California and other southwestern parts of the United States there is a fear of flash floods and landslides from Tropical Storm Hilary whipped area on Sunday and early Monday.

of The Washington Post according to several parts of California, all-time rainfall records were measured. In the desert, Kuolemanlaakso received five centimeters of water in a few hours, which is usually the balance of the entire year.

For the state of Nevada, Hilary was the first ever tropical cyclone. For Los Angeles County, it was the first tropical storm since 1939.

The US National Weather Service downgraded the storm’s classification from tropical to post-tropical around 7:00 PM Finnish time as it moved further north towards the state of Oregon.

A mudslide shut down Interstate 10 in Rancho Mirage, California on Monday.

Storm has not caused any deaths or serious injuries in the United States. In Mexico, one person died after his car was swept away by flood currents.

Several roads were closed on Monday in California, and especially in the Coachella Valley region, where, for example, the city of Palm Springs could not be entered or exited.

In Cathedral City, which has a population of about 50,000, rescue workers went from house to house trying to get people who were stuck out. With the floods, mud and sand had flowed into the streets of the city.

In Mexico, electricity was cut off for a maximum of about 380,000 people, of which more than three hundred thousand had been restored on Monday morning local time. In Los Angeles, electricity was still out for about 18,000 households on Monday morning.

Los Angeles the police said they received about a thousand more calls than usual due to the storm.

However, no major damage had occurred and, for example, the rainwater that flowed into the Los Angeles aqueduct had not affected the city’s water supply.

“Los Angeles was tested, but we survived”, the chairman of the city council Paul Krekorian said Monday morning local time, according to The Washington Post.

“This is Los Angeles. We have emergencies regularly,” Krekorian said.