by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris, in McLaren to win. But watch out for Piastri…

Lando's contract renewal Norris with McLaren made official yesterday is undoubtedly a proof of mutual esteem between the English driver and the Woking team, both convinced of being able to seriously contradict Red Bull in the near future. There McLarenhowever, believes not only in Norris, but also in Oscar Plateshaving secured the young Australian's performances until 2026.

In Woking they haven't believed in the concept of first and second drivers for a long time, but they think that internal competition can be good for the whole team. In fact, Norris never found the “ready food”, but had to sweat out the role of point of reference on the track, first with Carlos Sainz, then with Daniel Ricciardo and Piastri himself, the best rookie available on the market, however wanted at all costs and snatched from Alpine with a clever market move.

Norris's words

Norris, as with Ricciardo, won the duel with Piastri, but is aware of the off-scale qualities of the 2001 class: “Last year was a good challenge for me. I think we work together very well. I think he is a very talented driver and that he is a hard worker, I had fun“, these are the words to his compatriots Sky Sports UK.

“It was nice to have an extra push. You may not like it, but you appreciate it, because I want to make sure that I am in the best position to fight for the championship, that I am ready from all points of view. And when you have a rider and a teammate who can push you a little bit more, that will make you even more ready“, he concluded. “This is what I had last year. He helped the team a lot and I think we worked very well together because we have the same goal. We want to be champions and win races: we won't do it by hating each other and not getting along“.