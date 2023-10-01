Norris and Piastri, the terrible youngsters from McLaren

With Lando Norris and Oscar Plates, McLaren has secured its future. The two will be a couple until at least 2025 – the year the Briton’s contract expires – and in Woking they are rubbing hands. If the powerful progress of 2023 were in fact confirmed in next season’s project, the pair of terrible youngsters could be competitive for the most important goals throughout the year, and not just in the second part.

A lot is already known about Norris: a talented, shrewd and solid driver, very difficult for anyone to overtake. The curiosity on the eve was directed more towards Piastri, awaited by a challenge that burned Daniel Ricciardo and could have cost the career of #3: for now the Australian’s performance has been higher than already high expectations.

Norris’s words

Norris knows he has a fast companion, who stimulates him more thanHoney Badger: “Oscar adapted to the car faster. That’s a good thing for me, as a rider you want someone to push you and learn from“, these are the words of the British a RacingNews365. “Certain, it’s more stressful to have a faster teammate, but I have to deal with this situation, working a little harder to understand his driving style and how he behaves, because sometimes he does things that are not the most common. Having Oscar was good both for me and for the team. We have ways of driving that are sometimes different, sometimes similar. But in general our comments always want the same things“.

The ranking

Looking at the rankings, Piastri has practically half the points of Norris: the Briton is on 115, while the rookie is at 57. The return between the two, however, does not reflect this difference in values. Norris always had the two important updates ahead of his teammate and was the protagonist of an excellent season, but Piastri certainly paid for some unfavorable episodes: to mention a few, the missed podium at Silverstone due to a strategic error by the team , the turn-1 accident at Spa and the failure to qualify for Q2 in Singapore due to Lance Stroll’s accident. Without these, he would still be behind his teammate, but definitely closer.