by VALERIO BARRETTA

Silverstone, Norris sinks to -84

After the Silverstone race, Lando Norris he had the face of disappointment. Once again the British driver saw a victory slip through his hands that until the last pit stop of the British Grand Prix seemed safe. Instead Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, along with their teams, were the smartest and they took advantage of those “youth” problems that are costing both the British driver and McLaren dearly. How much are they costing? It’s hard to say for sure, but the MCL38 has been the car that has scored the most points since Miami (recovering 21 from Red Bull) and it was therefore reasonable to expect that Norris would score something more than just the victory in Florida.

An extra lap on the intermediates, as the Silverstone track was rapidly drying out, killed Norris’s hopes of victory last weekend: the 4.5-second pit stop due to his “long” on the pit stop probably didn’t affect Hamilton’s overtaking, but it certainly didn’t help the McLaren driver. More important were the timing of the pit stop and the choice to go for the soft tyre, while Max Verstappen flew on the hard and with the overtaking at the end he moved to +84 on his friend/rival.

The great missed opportunities

Yet the gap could and should have been much smaller. If in Imola the British driver made Verstappen sweat until the last lap, in Montecarlo the first missed opportunity arrived: while the Dutchman was making a mistake on his last attempt, in fact, Norris let himself be beaten by Oscar Piastri on the single lap with the same car, self-inflicting the second row behind the Ferraris and his teammate. After Monte-Carlo the points earned on the world champion were only four, but they could have been many more.

TO Montreal McLaren did not pit him after Logan Sargeant’s accident brought out the Safety Car, meaning Norris lost time behind the safety car, losing the lead in the Grand Prix and temporarily dropping to third place. The Briton lost seven points to Verstappen in that GP when he could have gained just as many.

The problem of late stops then arose again at Montmelo (in both pit stops) and Silverstoneconfirming that Red Bull is in command in the strategy game, while McLaren always responds in a hasty manner, ending up making mistakes. If at Red Bull Ring It was also a question of bad luck (Norris had to retire in the contact, while Verstappen returned to the track and even gained ten points on his rival), in all the other appointments Norris has something to reproach himself or the team for.

It is difficult to calculate how many points he could have lost since Imola, because history cannot be reconstructed in hindsight: every event affects the future, arbitrarily changing the outcome (in the case of GPs) means generating a completely different course of events. However, if – for simplicity’s sake – we gave Norris the 25 points from Montreal, the 26 from Montmeló (where he achieved the fastest lap) and the victories at the Red Bull Ring and Silverstone, the Briton would be at 220 points, 26 behind Verstappen. With 12 weekends to go, McLaren’s growth and Red Bull’s difficulties, it would have been a completely different World Championship.