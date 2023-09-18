What a risk for Norris

A small cloud of smoke and then the accident. From George Russell’s on board it seems clear that Lando Norris tells the truth by revealing that he hit the barriers on the last lap in the same place that knocked out the Mercedes driver. “An error of two or three centimeters that casts a shadow on the whole weekend, but I would say this race is the summary of what has been my season so far”the bitterness of a heartbroken Russell at the end of the race.

“I feel sorry for George because he was the fastest on the track on the race pace this weekend – added Norris – on the last lap I touched the wall at the same point where he touched it, except that I think I hit him with the front wheel and therefore I just had the steering wheel a little crooked because the steering was no longer perfectly aligned, a damage that still allowed me to reach the finish line. Maybe my mistake misled Russell.”

Norris understood quite immediately that Carlos Sainz’s tactic was to help him by offering him the DRS and never thought of attacking Sainz: “I had perhaps a tenth of a pace more than Sainz, the Mercedes had more than five paces compared to me and couldn’t overtake me, so it immediately became clear to me that I wouldn’t have had a chance in the comparison with Carlos. The Ferraris were better than us at the start of the stint, but when the tires were ‘finished’ the situation was reversed, but not enough to think we could attack him. Sainz made a couple of mistakes, but I never had a real opportunity to attack.”