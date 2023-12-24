Norris is a true 'football fan'

These days which precede Christmas are also days of well-deserved rest for the main protagonists of the Formula 1 Circus, the drivers, who after a year spent around the world putting on a show at 300 km/h can finally indulge in a bit of relaxation waiting for the advent of the new championship.

However, there are those who don't stop traveling even during these holidays, always following sport, even if this time the engines have nothing to do with it. It is the case of Lando Norris who in recent days has once again certified his, as a good Englishman great passion for football.

On the field in Paris

The McLaren star, author of an extraordinary second half of an extraordinary season on the track which bodes very well for 2024, in fact appeared just a few days later first on the Paris Saint Germain pitchat the Parc des Princes, e then in 'his' London, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadiumthe facility that replaced White Hart Lane a few years ago.

Norris brought good luck, given that on 20 December (star Kylian Mbappé's birthday) the Parisians beat Metz 3-1 and yesterday Tottenham defeated Everton 2-1. In his French trip the Briton also had the chance to take the field after the matchcomplete with the official t-shirt – obviously with the number 4 on the back – and have fun on the pitch.