Quick comeback

Sunday in Suzuka was a celebration not only for Red Bull, which arithmetically secured its sixth Constructors’ title, but also for McLaren. Team papaya took home a second and third place with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri which represents the first ‘double podium’ for the team since the historic double in Monza 2021, with Ricciardo and Norris. To give the scope of the feat achieved by the team directed by Andrea Stella, just think that in the hybrid era of Formula 1 this is only the third time that McLaren has brought two drivers to the podium. Before the Italian GP two years ago, the only other occasion had been the 2014 Australian race, when Kevin Magnussen and Jenson Button reached the finish line, also in that case, in second and third place.

This result allowed McLaren to recover more points on Aston Martin in the race for fourth place in the world championship, contested between the two great revelations of the season. The Silverstone team surprised everyone at the start of the championship, but is now in crisis. McLaren, on the other hand, after a slow start, became unstoppable. To give an idea of ​​the speed with which Norris and Piastri are closing the gap on Lawrence Stroll’s team, one fact is sufficient: in the last two races alone they have been 53 points recovered by the Woking standard-bearers. Now the gap is ‘just’ 49 points, as was pointed out to Norris during the post-Suzuka press conference.

Two-pronged attack

The Englishman, who arrived in Japan with the tenth podium of his career, appeared rather ooptimistic about his team’s chances: “I didn’t think we were so close – Norris’ comment – but if it’s 49 points then I really think so“. The class of 1999 then explained his thoughts, launching what to many seemed on the one hand to be a dig at Aston Martin, but on the other also a clear message to the Red Bull team: “There aren’t many races left. I’m sure there will be a couple where Aston will be a little bit stronger. But I think our advantage at the moment, compared to almost every team, except a couple, is that we have two riders fighting for these positions and for these points. Not all teams have this advantage. So I think that helps us“.

It is known that the Red Bull has long courted Norris in these last seasons and there are those who have read in the comment of #4 a willingness to create the much talked about ‘super-team’ with Max Verstappen. Sergio Perez’s disappointing performances, in fact, seem to be causing more and more annoyance within the Austrian garage. At the moment, however, it is right to point out that Norris’s maximum attention is on the splendid project built by McLaren, which grows and matures race after race. “We can help each other, we can ‘use’ each other – concluded Norris, referring to himself and Piastri – and I think that’s a good advantage we have over a lot of other teams right now. We are in a growth phase. We are making good progress and days like today prove it.”.