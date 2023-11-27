The sunset on 2023

After a clear increase in competitiveness highlighted in the second half of this season, the McLaren ends 2023 in fourth position in the world championship Builderswith both drivers protagonists of a double placing in the points in the GP of Abu Dhabi. Engaged in a good initial battle with George Russell’s Mercedes, who had to struggle especially with Piastri to be able to get into the podium area, the Australian finished in sixth position, right behind his teammate Lando Norris. A race which, however, did not meet the expectations of the day before.

Eyes to 2024

The Briton himself, sixth in the overall standings just one point behind the Leclerc-Alonso duo, was the first to recognize the difficulties encountered in the race even in the pit stops, while recognizing the team’s progress over the course of this season in order to relaunch on the occasion of the next world championship: “Difficult race – commented – we didn’t have the pace we wanted, but we did everything we could to get important points to finish the season. We lost a position in the pit stop, so it’s a bit of a shame, but otherwise I think I did what I could, we just weren’t strong enough today. Overall, we can be satisfied with how things went, because we did what we had to do as a team, taking P4 in the Constructors’ Championship. We’ve had a lot of success since the start of the season, but the last few months have been fantastic for the team and we will carry this momentum into the winter to come back stronger next year. I thank all the team on track and at MTC who have worked hard this season to give us a car capable of competing with the top positions on the grid. We’ve made some memories this year and I can’t wait to continue together in 2024.”

🧡 TEAM PAPAYA 🧡 From engineers to mechanics. Partners to staff. Drivers to you. We’ve been on this journey together, and we can’t wait to see where it’ll take us next. 👊 pic.twitter.com/W93qUyO8t6 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) November 26, 2023

Year to remember

Take stock of this 2023 too Oscar Piastri, who from this moment on can no longer be considered a ‘rookie’. In his first year in F1, which ended in 9th place, the Australian highlighted his talent with applause-worthy performances, with two consecutive podiums in Japan and Qatar, with pole in the Sprint Shootout and victory in the Sprint in Lusail: “It was a bit of a difficult day, but P4 in the Constructors’ Championship is still an excellent result – he has declared – we know we want to aim for something more next year, but I loved my first year of F1. There were important moments and others more difficult, but it’s all part of the experience. Now I can’t wait to get away for a bit. I thank the team on the track and in Woking, I thank all the fans for following us through the rollercoaster of this year and we will be back fighting next year.”