The final nightmare

From the concrete dream of being able to win the home GP on a weekend in which McLaren actually seemed to be the favourite, to the great strategic own goal of fitting the soft tyres (copying Hamilton’s move) instead of the average. A decision that cost Landon Norris not only the fight for victory with his compatriot, but also the second position over Max Verstappen, who was instead helped by the hard tyres, thus concluding 3rd.

I confess

A very bitter result for #4 papaya, who confessed the mistakes made by the team and by himself: “Lewis was very fast, so I don’t know if we would have won the race anyway. – he admitted with great disappointment to Sky Sports F1 – In dry conditions I think the Mercedes were quicker than us, but we didn’t give ourselves the opportunity. It’s up to me too, I should have decided to come back earlier and I should have asked for a few rounds earlier, taking the risk of doing so, and I paid the price. We were wrong not to focus on averageswe have to look at everything again.”

No happiness

Norris would have wanted to climb onto the top step of the podium himself, and confirmation came in his blunt commentary on the success of Hamilton: “I’m happy for Lewis, but not for myself. – he added – I’m not thinking about his victory, although it was nice to see an Englishman win here, though I can’t be happy for his victory, I’m disappointed that I didn’t win“.