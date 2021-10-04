LONDON (Reuters) – McLaren’s Lando Norris spoke candidly about his mental health on Monday and admitted that he often felt depressed early in his Formula One career when he questioned whether he was good enough.

Norris became the youngest British driver in the sport’s history when he debuted at the age of 19 in 2019, but, now 21, he has become a fan favorite and a notable talent on the track.

He has climbed the podium four times this season, almost taking his first victory at last month’s Russian Grand Prix after starting from pole position, and is fourth in the overall standings.

But the young man said on ITV’s This Morning that the pressure was tough at first.

“When you arrive in Formula 1 at the age of 19, there are many eyes on you. So dealing with all these kinds of things took a toll on me,” he said.

“Feelings like ‘I don’t know what’s next, if this goes wrong, if I don’t come out in the next session and it goes well, what will happen, what’s the outcome of it all? Will I be in Formula 1 next year?’”

“If not, what am I going to do? Because I’m not very good at many other things in life,” he added.

“So all of that, and then feeling depressed a lot of the time (thinking that) if I have a bad weekend, I don’t think I’m good enough and stuff like that.”

Norris said social media added to the pressure, but that working with the team and mental care institution Mind, which partners with McLaren, helped him deal with the situation.

(By Alan Baldwin)

