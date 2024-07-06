Max vs Lando: it’s also being discussed at Silverstone

A few days after the Austrian GP and the contact between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, when the two were fighting for the victory, the latter is still the most debated topic even on the eve of the Free Practice of the British Grand Prix. A fact that many drivers have returned to talk about, even those who occupy the seats of the two Racing Bulls: Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda.

Experience Verstappen’s style first-hand

The Australian, who was Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull from 2016 to 2018, dwelt on the battle that ended badly between the two and the type of contact, which was particularly discussed also because it was potentially decisive for the victory: “It can happen nine times out of ten without consequences. – he declared to the media – It was a bit of a tug-of-war between the two of them, and maybe the angle was a bit awkward. He pushed himself to the limit, but from what I saw I didn’t think there was anything exaggerated or dangerous about it.. When you race against someone like Max it will always be tough and push you to the limit. Also, when you are fighting for the win it is a tougher battle than one for 15th place, it just is.”

More critical about track limits

An opinion very similar to that of Tsunoda, who also believed that there had been no dangerous actions or maneuvers: “To be honest I didn’t find the braking so noticeable – explained the Japanese – I’ve seen much worse. It’s a shame they came into contact, but if they hadn’t touched each other the FIA ​​wouldn’t have given some penalties to Maxand Lando wouldn’t have complained. It’s all part of racing”. Tsunoda then added another point of view on what happened shortly after the same episode, with Norris penalized by 5 seconds for exceeding the track limits: “It seems a bit ridiculous to me. In Barcelona I also had to go wide at Turn 1 because I was fighting against other cars, but they took it as a track limit.”