The Austria Incident

The thrilling on-track duel between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris it ended with a contact between the two who knocked both out for the win, which was handed to George Russell’s Mercedes on a silver platter.

The Federation then sanctioned with 10″ penalty Verstappenguilty of bearing most of the responsibility for what happened, but Norris was not spared either, penalized 5″ for having exceeded the track limits in one of his overtaking attempts.

At the end of the race, Norris and Andrea Stella (McLaren team principal) had heavily pointed the finger at Verstappen, with the English driver asking his colleague to apologise for what had happened.

For his part, the three-time Dutch world champion did not apologize and explained that he does not go on the track to let his opponents overtake him.

Norris’s Cold Reflection

Three days passed from the bitter end of the race at the Red Bull Ring, Lando Norris explained that he doesn’t think he did anything wrong, but has substantially toned down the tone compared to the fiery post-race. Interviewed on Radio X by Chris Moyles he explained: “I went over everything and we analyzed things. Let me say I wouldn’t change anything I did. I fought and that’s what we want: we want to fight on the track. We don’t want to complain and we don’t want things to end the way they ended, both Max and I. But sometimes life just goes that way.. We are fighting, we both want to win and we will push ourselves to the limit, and some will push it a little bit more.”

Norris then continued: “At the same time I’m impatient. He and I will have more battles on the track and I can’t wait for them. We love this kind of competition, we want to compete hard. But at the same time we do it with a smile on our face and I think that’s good for everyone who watches us.“. In short, controversy closed. At least until the next contact.