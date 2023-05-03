Baku’s ‘disappointment’ for Piastri

Obtained the double placement in the points in the Australian Grand Prix, where the McLaren had also hit the top-10 for the first time this season, the Woking-based team failed to repeat the same result in Azerbaijan, or at least partially. Despite the food poisoning suffered just before the weekend in Baku, Oscar Piastri in fact, he obtained the tenth position in the Sprint race, which in the format regulations does not however fall within those valid for the points zone. The Australian rookie then came close to the top half of the standings in Sunday’s race, crossing the finish line in 11th place.

A new challenge

Consequently, a week after the challenge on the tortuous Baku track, Piastri will try to redeem himself on another city track like the one in You love mewhere F1 landed for the first time last season: “I can’t wait to race in Miami – explained the 22-year-old – It’s a new track for me and the atmosphere should be electrifying with our passionate US fans. It’s another circuit on the calendar that has demanding characteristics, but I prepared well by working hard on the simulator. Despite the illness, it was great to get into Q3 for the second time this season in Baku. We worked really hard all weekend and the new parts made the car run well. In the race it was disappointing to lose points by one positionbut I’m determined to conclude the Miami round with another good performance”.

Norris hunting for reconfirmation

Whoever managed to finish in the top 10 in Baku, on the other hand, was Lando Norris, 9th in the Sunday GP after a Sprint he finished even in 17th position. Also for the British, Miami will be the ideal opportunity not only to reconfirm himself, but also to forget the disappointment of last season, when he was forced to retire following a contact with Pierre Gasly: “Miami, it’s good to be back in the States – he has declared – the races in the USA are always exciting and I’m looking forward to seeing all the fans to create a great atmosphere this weekend. The car went well in Baku, our new updates seem to be a step in the right direction and we did the best we could under the various circumstances. Now is the time to continue improving race by race and to conclude the double round with a positive balance, getting the most out of the MCL60 and trying to score more points for the team”.

Ranking situation

One week before Baku, Norris will restart from ninth place in the general standings, with 10 points conquered, while Piastri is still stuck on the 4 obtained at home in Melbourne, tied with Bottas, Gasly and Ocon for thirteenth position. The constructors’ standings are more relaxed, with the Woking-based manufacturer in 5th place ahead of Alpine. Lastly, the livery of the helmet that the British driver will adopt for this US weekend is curious, which recalls the shape and colors of a basketball. Finally, through this link it is possible to consult the timetables and the complete program of the weekend.