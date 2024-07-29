Two different seasons in just half a championship

Formula 1 went on holiday for three weeks after the Belgian GP weekend which saw Lewis Hamilton triumph for the second time this season, the main beneficiary of George Russell’s disqualification, who with the other Mercedes did not respect the weight limits set by the regulations. This first half of the championship can be in turn divided into two parts: the first, up to the Chinese GP, was dominated by Max Verstappen, who took four victories in the first five Grands Prix, only giving up due to a brake problem in the Melbourne round. In these initial rounds the RB20 was clearly the car to beatwith Sergio Perez also collecting four podiums, with three seconds and one third place.

From You love me However, thanks to the first updates to the MCL38 introduced by McLaren, another championship has begun. Norris won the American racealso benefiting from a particularly favourable entrance of the Safety Car, and from then on his career began to take shape Verstappen chase attempt in the standings. After the trip to Florida however, looking at the points obtained, the real ‘anti-Maxi’ was indeed a McLaren driver, but not the Englishman. In the last eight GPs in fact the one who obtained the second highest number of points behind the reigning world champion was Norris’ teammate, Oscar Plates.

Post Pilot Points Average Pt/GP 1 VERSTAPPEN Max 141 17.63 2 Oscar PLATES 126 15.75 3 HAMILTON Lewis 123 15.38 4 NORRIS Land 116 2.50pm 5 SAINZ Carlos 79 9.88 6 LECLERC Charles 79 9.88 7 RUSSELL George 79 9.88 8 PEREZ Sergio 28 3.50 9 ALONSO Fernando 16 2.00 10 HULKENBERG Nico 16 2.00 11 STROLL Lance 15 1.88 12 TSUNODA Yuki 8 1.00 13 RICHARD Daniel 7 0.88 14 GASLY Pierre 6 0.86 15 ALBON Alexander 4 0.50 16 MAGNUSSEN Kevin 4 0.50 17 OCON Esteban 4 0.50

Norris Takes Pill, Piastri Wakes Up

Verstappen, despite no longer having the best car at his disposal, confirmed himself to be extremely effective and concrete, taking home 141 points. Norris, on the other hand, did not go beyond 116, paying for the many mistakes made, especially at the start, and the controversial end of the race in the Hungarian GP, ​​in which the team wanted to re-establish the order prior to the last pit stop, which saw Piastri in the lead and the #4 behind him. They actually did better than Lando Piastri – with 126 points won – And Lewis Hamiltonwho with the ‘inherited’ victory at Spa has obtained 123 points in eight races. All at 79 points are Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc and George Russell.

Among the big names, the most negative data is obviously that of Sergio Perezwho in the same span of races has collected a paltry 28 points, with an average per GP of just 3.5 points. A trend that, according to rumours leaking from the Red Bull team, could definitively cost him his seat.