A year that began in chaos

The 2024 championship has archived only the Bahrain Grand Prix, which ended with the victory of Max Verstappen, but in the world of Formula 1 there are many other topics being discussed in recent days, and they have very little to do with sport : the first is the Horner caseaccused by a Red Bull employee of inappropriate behavior towards him.

The Anglo-Austrian house itself opened an internal investigation, which ended with the dismissal of the case (although, according to the 'Times', the complainant can still appeal). Added to this, again in Red Bull, was the clash between Horner and Jos Verstappenwith tensions that could pave the way for a sensational move by Max Verstappen to Mercedes for 2025. Finally, there was no shortage of scandal involving the President of the FIA Mohammed ben Sulayemaccused of having interfered with the outcome of the last Saudi Arabian GP, ​​and more.

More sport and less chatter

Controversies that damage the image of sport, as bitterly declared by Lando Norris in an interview with racingnews365.com: “Luckily I'm not involved in anything, so I'm fine – he stated with a joke – there's a lot of noise, definitely not what we should have as a sport, which should it's just about racing and what the drivers do with each other when they're on the track. I don't think sport should be interrupted by what happened off the circuit, It has nothing to do with racing. It may be a newspaper headline somewhere else, but it shouldn't have an impact on the chatter, I shouldn't be asked about what happens in people's private lives, which has nothing to do with me. So I try to stay out of it as much as possible, It's not why I'm here, so I think it distracts you, people want the headlines but it has nothing to do with F1, nothing to do with McLaren and me, which is also a good thing because it allows us to focus on that what we want to do. But as a sport it shouldn't happen.”.

In conclusion, Norris also commented on the dossier concerning FIA President Ben Sulayem, especially on the intervention that would have changed the outcome of the last Saudi Arabian GP: “This is a larger topic, and again this is nothing that directly involves me and I'm sure the investigation is ongoing, and I know nothing about it – he continued – it was something that even us pilots didn't know, I don't know all the facts and I can't talk about it. You never want this type of thing to happen at any time, due to preferences or otherwise on any side. As long as the issue is resolved, everything is fine.”