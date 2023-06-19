Commissioners at work

The Canadian Grand Prix weekend was marked by un super work for the commissionerswhich contrary to what happened in the first appointments of this season they had to commit several penalties during the weekend. The greatest chaos occurred on Saturday, in qualifying, with penalties that flocked for impeding and for the failure to respect the correct speeds under the red flag, thus distorting the starting order defined by the times. The major controversies, however, are destined to ignite for what happened in the race and which involved the Lando Norris’ McLaren.

Penalties with few precedents

The Englishman crossed the finish line in ninth position but was penalized by five seconds for a penalty collected during the race and not yet served, thus dropping to 13th place in the final standings, outside the points zone. It was the surprise official reason for the penalty imposed by the stewardswhich speaks – verbatim – of “unsportsmanlike conduct“. The offending episode concerns i moments after the Safety Car entered the track, in the initial phase of the tender. Norris, according to what the commissioners reported in the official document, “he slowed down to allow a gap to be created between his teammate in car #81 (Oscar Piastri) and him. In doing this he slowed the cars behind. There was a significant speed difference between car 4 and car 81 between turns 10 and 13 (about 50 km/h)”.

Pilot Points Points Attributed GP extension Motivation Expiration Pierre Gasly 8 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Japan 2022 Speeding with red flag 09-Oct-23 2 US 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 23-Oct-23 1 Mexico 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 30-Oct-23 George Russell 6 2 Austria 2022 Accident 10-Jul-23 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 2 Munich 2023 Returned to the track in an unsafe manner 28-May-24 Lance Stroll 5 2 US 2022 Accident 23-Oct-23 3 Brazil 2022 Dangerous maneuver 12-Nov-23 Yuki Tsunoda 5 2 Great Britain 2022 Accident 03-Jul-23 2 Italy 2022 Failure to slow down with double yellow flag 09-Sep-23 1 Spain 2023 Forced another driver off the track 04-Jun-24 Alex Albon 3 2 Austria 2022 Forced another driver off the track 09-Jul-23 1 US 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 23-Oct-23 Fernando Alonso 3 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 12-Nov-23 Lando Norris 3 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Zhou Guanyu 3 1 Austria 2022 Track limits 10-Jul-23 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Nico Hulkenberg 3 2 Munich 2023 Accident 28-May-24 1 Canada 2023 Failure to respect the minimum time established under the red flag regime 18-Jun-24 Sergio Perez 2 2 Singapore 2022 Failure to respect the distance of 10 cars from the SC 02-Oct-23 Esteban Ocon 2 2 France 2022 Accident 24-Jul-23 Max Verstappen 2 2 Brazil 2022 Accident 13-Nov-23 Carlos Sainz 2 2 Australia 2023 Accident 02-Apr-24 Charles Leclerc 1 1 Japan 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 09-Oct-23 Kevin Magnussen 1 1 Italy 2022 Taken advantage of leaving the trail 11-Sep-23 See also Citroen C3 Aircross, here is the Rip Curl version | FormulaPassion.it

The voluntariness of the action is punished

So Norris would deliberately blocked cars behind themwith the intention of guaranteeing the McLaren mechanics the sufficient time to carry out the double pit stop without wasting time for Piastri and for him. This is a not unusual dynamic, which had occurred on several occasions in the past as well, but which was always been evaluated with objective chronometric and posting criteria. In this case, however, the commissioners referred to the Norris’s unsportsmanshipthus punishing in the first place the voluntariness of the action accomplished by the British #4. The reference is to article 12.2.1.l of the International Sporting Code, which concerns “qany violation of the principles of fair competition, unsportsmanlike conduct or attempt to influence the results of a competition, in a manner contrary to sporting ethics“.

Norris defense

The young McLaren talent, therefore, could do nothing but collect the fine, which did not, however, lead to the loss of points on the licence. Norris, however, hinted that he did not share the penalty imposed on him at all: “It makes no sense to me – complained the person concerned to the microphones of Sky Sport F1 – I was about three or four seconds behind my delta, which is often the case with everyone. It felt like it was too early to pit for our strategy, so we didn’t have to pit initially. Then I received the call just before entering the pit lane. I’m surprised – he concluded – everyone speeds up and slows down in those situations. It’s not like I was 10 seconds slower than my delta. For that matter they probably should have all been penalized in the last three or four years“.