Accident and more

Spielberg’s weekend really couldn’t have ended in a worse way Lando Norris. In addition to yet another possible victory gone up in smoke due to contact caused by Max Verstappen, the Englishman from McLaren will have to deal with the extensive damage suffered by his MCL38 in the crash that ended his race. Not a small problem, considering that the Woking team does not have an abundance of spare parts and it is also ‘tight’ from the point of view of the components that have been updated during the season.

A problem for Silverstone

Norris himself confirmed this to the microphones of journalists present in Austria, who fears having to face his home race at Silverstone – scheduled for this weekend – with a ‘old’ version of the car. A further consequence of the no-holds-barred battle with Verstappen. “We don’t have a lot of spare parts in the battle we’re facing, in terms of upgrades, budgets and things like that. – explained a very disappointed Norris – so my whole car is destroyed and these are all the pieces we needed for next week“.

“I expected something better”

In the British GP, the #4 from Bristol risks having an uphill weekend: “It’s a whole situation that we now have to take to Silverstone and that puts us at a disadvantage. – continued Norris, who did not spare some further criticism of Verstappen for his defense judged to be beyond the limits – I expected something better from him. I don’t want to talk about it too much.

It’s up to you to decide. I do what I can. I try to drive fairly and honestly, but that’s not what I got in return from him“.