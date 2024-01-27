Although they still shake hands in this photo from last week, Lando Norris is candid about the possibility of taking a seat next to Verstappen at Red Bull.

The new Formula 1 season is slowly but surely approaching. The winter test will be in less than a month and the game will start again a week later. Over the past week, some discussions have already been made about driver line-ups after the season. Not every Formula 1 driver has the luxury of job security. But Leclerc and Norris are also assured of a place on the grid again in the medium term. As far as that exists, at least.

So Leclerc extends at Ferrari, to the surprise of no one. There were some rumors that Toto Wolff has a very high regard for the Monegasque. But with Russell and Hamilton, team silver has occupied both seats for the time being. Hamilton will of course continue for years to come. Russell has (just?) shown enough to continue as a real successor to HAM. So that was a piece of cake. Also because Ferrari has literally been Charles' family for years. It is no coincidence that his brother Arthur Leclerc is also given a new, larger role within the team.

In the case of Lando Norris it might have been a little less one done deal that Lando would stay at McLaren for a long time. The little Brit has been one of the biggest talents on the grid for years. And although he is only 24, after five seasons in the premier class it is slowly time to translate that into victories and a shot at the championship. Although McLaren made a nice step last year that resulted in 7 podiums for Lando, there is some doubt whether Norris can achieve that goal with team orange.

Red Bull and Helmut Marko have made no secret of the fact that they also have Norris in high regard. It was generally accepted: if Lando wants, he can sign. Former Red Bull man Albonio stated that the contract was already ready. But, it didn't happen. NOR is now 'attached' to Woking until at least 2027. Was it even a consideration for the Brit to take a seat next to Max? Bee Sky Sports Lando says this about it:

Max is one of the best drivers in Formula 1. And he is in a team where he is very comfortable. Many things are built around him. So it is difficult for others to race against today's Max. Even the Max from a few years ago probably couldn't compete with the Max of today. So the question is not whether you are afraid or not. I would never be afraid to compete against anyone. However, you have to ask yourself whether you are in a position to really challenge someone. I don't think that's possible in this case. Not for any driver. It takes time to get used to it. If you are competing against the best driver in the world, that is not very convenient. Lando Norris, is not afraid, but a little afraid

