McLaren on the rise

Qualifying in Melbourne should have been the right opportunity for Ferrari to try to beat Red Bull; Carlos Sainz partially succeeded, who was ahead of Sergio Perez, but not Charles Leclerc, who even slipped behind the Lando Norris' McLaren. The cars from Woking shone on Saturday in Australia, confirming their role as third force on the grid. In addition to Norris, fourth, he indeed provided a good performance too Oscar Piastri – home idol – sixth just a tenth behind Leclerc's SF-24.

The reflections of Norris and Piastri

“I'm happy with today. Fighting with the Red Bulls and Ferraris will be a difficult challenge, but if we could stay in front of one of the two, I would be happy – said Lando Norris to Sky Sports F1 – today I had a feeling that I don't often get when I felt comfortable in the car“. In the race, according to the #4 of the papaya team, Red Bull will be the big favorite for success: “I expect Red Bull to be a step ahead with the tyres – commented – after the 15th lap you could see that things were starting to go well“.

Piastri also expressed satisfaction, as he is convinced of the potential of his MCL38: “I have mixed feelings. I think in terms of position she didn't do too badly. I'm only sorry because Q3 was a bit complicated. I had good momentum in Q1 and Q2, but then I made too many mistakes. I think there were more possibilities today. I missed the first corner on both laps of Q3. Let's see what we can do tomorrow. Lando did a good job to get ahead of Charles. It will be an interesting race. The graining we saw after FP2 was notable, so hopefully we can use it to our advantage, but beating Ferrari and Red Bull will be difficult.”commented.