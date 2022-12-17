Among the teams that will play the championship 2023 with a different line-up from last season there is the McLaren, which in this field will also be a particular case: together with Williams, which will line up Logan Sargeant, the Woking team will in fact be the only one to present a rookie like Oscar Piastri, 2021 Formula 2 champion and subsequently remained as third driver Alpine and McLaren. The Australian, who will replace his compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, will therefore be the new teammate of Lando Norrisreturning from a 2022 closed in 7th place in the drivers’ standings.

With the exception of five placements outside the points, the Briton’s season was a ‘subscription’ in the top-10, but with fluctuating results. In most of the races, Norris has in fact crossed the line from sixth position down, excluding the excellent performances in Australia, Singapore and, above all, Imola. Right here, in fact, the 23-year-old got his only podium of the season (the sixth in his career), concluding in third position behind the two Red Bulls of Verstappen and Perez.

In any case, despite the single satisfaction in Italy, 2022 was not a completely positive year for Norris. For the British, in fact, the goal is to take advantage of the experience accumulated to be able to make a further leap in quality in the 2023without therefore being satisfied with what has been done so far: “Everyone is working hard, and that’s nothing new – has explained – we know we had a very tough and difficult season. We’ve had ups and downs; in Abu Dhabi, for example, we were fast all weekend, while in Brazil we had one of our worst weekends of the whole season. There is still a lot to understand and learn, also why next year we will have to take a step forward. It seems like everyone is making a big effort to do that, so only time will tell.”