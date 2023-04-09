Abu Dhabi 2021 also “strikes” Norris

In all likelihood, Abu Dhabi 2021 will be remembered as one of the most controversial season finales together with Adelaide 1994 and Jerez de la Frontera 1997, at least staying in the last 30 years. Michael Masi’s decision took away a World Championship from Lewis Hamilton, reassigning it to Max Verstappen, between movie scenes and a wrong regulation reading, such as to force the FIA ​​to kick out the Australian.

Hamilton and the eight titles

Mercedes, as soon as she can, presses this button. Even if Hamilton enters the golden register of Formula 1 seven times, the Brackley team symbolically recognizes him eight times, precisely because of the Yas Marina episode. Unwillingly, Lando Norris also slipped up on the matter.

Gaffe Norris, the video

During a live broadcast on his Twitch channel, speaking of the helmets he keeps at home, the McLaren driver defined Hamilton as a “eight times world champion“, before fleeing the camera lens in embarrassment.

Friendship with Verstappen

Norris’ embarrassment was even more justified by the relationship the Briton has with Verstappen: the two are very close friends and often travel together on the Dutchman’s jet from home to the circuits and vice versa. It will certainly not be this misstep that will put their relationship in crisis, but Norris’s gaffe is certainly an element that adds spice to the conquest of a deserved title but arrived in the wrong way.